Fashion Flashback: Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Actresses Made Heads Turn With Their Impeccable Style

IT IS almost the weekend and we bring you some out-of-the-box and sartorial choices of Bollywood actresses that made our heads turn in awe. Celebrities are known for their unique style and fashion and we take tips from them to amp up our fashion game. Numerous celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta, and several others are fan favorites when it comes to impeccable fashion choices. Therefore, we bring you some best styles and fashion trends of this week to take inspiration from.

1. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon chose to dazzle in a chic monochromatic look by pairing a neon bralette and skirt set. She completed her look with gold bracelets, hoop earrings, and hair tied in a neat bun, with a center parting at the crown and flicks from both sides. Along with a minimal nude makeup look, Kriti Sanon flaunted her physique in the bralette.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor left her fans awestruck with her latest photoshoot in a traditional white saree with a golden border. The actress flaunted kohl-rimmed eyes, a plunging neckline, and long tresses open in a middle parting, the diva looked exceptionally mesmerizing in this traditional avatar.

3. Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is yet another actress who is among fan favorites for her bold fashion choices. She recently flaunted a rustic feminine look in a white and green long dress. She made her fans obsessed with her look and donned the dress along with nude makeup and a low messy hair bun.

4. Disha Patani

Disha Patani never fails to raise the temperature with her figure-hugging pictures on the internet. In a recent picture, she donned a body-hugging nude embellished dress with a plunging neckline. The thigh-high slit dress had cut-outs at the waist and made the actress look enchanting.

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora can effortlessly pair any fashionable outfit and look glamorous. She looked like a mistress in a white Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna pantsuit that she paired with a sequin silver top. The actress completed her boss lady look with statement jewelry pieces and opted for nude brown makeup.