New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 lockdown and curfews since a year have turned lives upside down. People were stuck indoors, work-from-home culture and many different things were introduced to our lives all thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Amidst all this, it almost became difficult to stay active as people had their movements restricted inside the houses. This led to limited amount of physical activities resulting in multiple health problems like joint pain, diabetes and mental health issues too. Therefore, it gets very important to take care of your physical fitness.

And what better day to take care of yours and your family's wellbeing than Family Health & Fitness Day. Yes, this special day falls on every second Saturday of June. and is celebrated to spread awareness about health and exercising in communities. Therefore, as the day is right around the corner, here we are with a list of workouts which you can do with your family including older adults and children. Take a look:

Cardio

Although, it is not recommended to step out as it's still not completely safe. Just try and take a walk or jog in your house's locality or your indoor park with your family. but make sure to follow the COVID-19 guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining social diatancing. You can even jump or run at a spot without moving forward indoors too.

Yoga

This is one of the best exercises to do with your family as you may not require much space. Just find a clear floor where all the family members can sit and perform the yoga poses. Practicing yoga can not just help in staying physically fit but it also helps in releasing stress and other mental health problems which many people are facing amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilates

Pilates is completely safe and is performed for stronger cores. In this case, Mat Pilates is the good choice. This exercise focuses on body strengthening and also works on your lower back, abdomen etc.

HIIT

For the ones who are thinking how is it possible for everyone in the family to do High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) since it is a vigorous form of workout, don't worry, just start with slow and easy going exercises. And then switch to the difficult ones once you are comfortable with the beginner form of workouts.

Weight Training

Weight training can be done by all age groups but children. It is not recommended for kids. This form of workout routine can result in sturdy muscles and bones along with lesser injury threat. But weight training is not body building or creating a bulky body, its about toning the body and building muscle.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal