New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post on social media which claims that inhaling a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and saline solution will kill all pathogens and viruses in your nose, throat, and lungs. When Vishvas News investigated the post, it found it to be fake. Vishvas News team spoke to the medical experts regarding the viral claim and they warned against inhaling hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

On the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vishvas News found that hydrogen peroxide is not listed as the treatment for COVID-19. As per WebMD, Hydrogen peroxide can be used as an antiseptic on the skin to prevent infection of minor cuts, scrapes, and burns.

Vishvas News further searched on Google using appropriate keywords and found an advisory on the website of Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). The advisory warned against inhaling hydrogen peroxide.

Vishvas News contacted Dr. Nikhil Modi, Pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, Apollo Hospital and Dr. Anant Parashar, General Medicine, Pushpanjali Hospitals, Gurugram. Both the doctors warned against the inhalation of Hydrogen Peroxide.

In its investigation, Vishvas News found the viral post to be fake.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta