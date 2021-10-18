New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post claiming that drinking pineapple juice before wisdom tooth surgery reduces inflammation and alleviates pain. In the investigation of Vishvas News, the viral post was found to be fake. There is no scientific evidence claiming that pineapple juice will have a significant effect on patient recovery.



Vishvas News started its investigation by searching on google using appropriate keywords. In a report, it was found that bromelain is a group of enzymes found in pineapple juice and in the pineapple stem.





As per another report, there are “conflicting research results on whether bromelain is helpful for pain, swelling, and jaw range of motion after wisdom tooth surgery.”





Vishvas News contacted Dr. Sagar J. Abichandani, MDS, Prosthodontics, Mumbai regarding the viral post. He said: “Pinapple juice is not recommended before and after wisdom tooth extractions. There is no scientific evidence to support this.”





Some pain-relieving medicines as well as antibiotics are advised by dental experts before and after the dental treatment as per the intensity of pain and depending upon the procedure. People should consult their doctors for any health-related issue.









This fact check story of Vishvas News and its step by step debunking process can be read here. In the Vishvas News investigation, the viral post was found to be fake.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha