Women, due to use of cosmetic products and makeup, that gets trapped under masks, remain more susceptible to skin irritations.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll of lives and lifelines of billions all over the world. Among the most prominent protective measures, wearing masks or face coverings top the prevailing list of precautions. Many countries all over the world have mandated it by executive orders to make it necessary for their respective citizens to wear masks in public.

In India, the state of Jharkhand on Thursday announced up to Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing mask, and up to 2-year imprisonment for violating lockdown in place to control the spread of contagion virus. However, wearing mask for a longer period of time may lead to skin irritation issues as well.

Dr Russell Akin, resident Dermatologist with Midland Dermatology, Texas, says that his existent patients are undergoing irritation issues due to regular wearing of masks, although no growth in skin issues has been recorded due to the same.

“Let your skin breathe. So if you’re going to be at home, not exposed to other individuals, get the mask off and really let your skin dry out and breathe,” Dr Akin was quoted as saying by ABC News.

Dr Akin recommends that ‘a more breathable face covering’ can be put into preference instead of Medical grade masks until you're really getting into heavy crowds.

“Applying light moisturizer twice a day and switching out masks often can also help,” Dr Akin adds.

‘Women more susceptible’: Report

An ABC News report says that women, due to use of cosmetic products and makeup, that gets trapped under masks, remain more susceptible to skin irritations such as Acne, seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, dry lips and just skin irritation in general. The report says that applying moisturiser on regular intervals and staying hydrated helps in neutralising such acute skin issues.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta