New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Are you experiencing hair fall, dandruff, dull and dry hair problems? Well, you have come to just the right place to find the one for all solution for all these hair-related problems. Everyone wants their hair to be long, thick, and shiny but the pollution and lack of time for proper care amid the hustle-bustle of daily life, leave our hair frizzy and bad looking.

In such a situation, onion oil is considered very beneficial for the nourishment of hair. Onions have many nutrients like sulfur, vitamin-C, and folate. They work to strengthen the roots of the hair making them strong. Onion oil also enhances the growth of your hair preventing them from falling. Above all onion oil is the best homemade remedy to deal with grey hair which is a common problem faced by many nowadays.

Here are some of the benefits of onion oil

Prevent graying of hair

Many types of nutrients are found in onion oil which prevents the damage caused by free radicals. It also has antioxidant properties which protect the hair from premature graying.

Moisturizes dry hair

Onion oil moisturizes dry hair. It helps in making the hair strong and soft. Its use can increase the shine of your hair. Use it sparingly when the scalp is oily.

Makes hair shiny

Onion oil has a conditioning effect on the hair. It can be used before shampooing. Apply onion oil overnight for best results.

Get rid of dandruff

Onion Oil is very beneficial for dandruff. It cleans your scalp making it feel fresh and moisturized. Apply onion oil twice a week to reduce dandruff.

Hair growth

Onion oil contains sulfur which promotes hair growth. Apart from this, it makes hair thick. Mix onion paste in any oil of your choice and boil it on gas.

Disclaimer: The advice and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha