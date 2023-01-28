Face Yoga: 4 Exercises For Firmer And Younger-Looking Skin

FACE YOGA is all about massage and exercise that stimulate the muscles, skin, and lymphatic system. The face yoga technique is designed to soften and relax the facial muscles to help alleviate tension, stress, and worry as per Healthline. It is a great natural way to regain your youthful appearance and retain it for longer periods. Face yoga involves performing exercises that target the muscles of the face and neck to help improve your appearance. While there is any thorough evidence of the benefits of face yoga, experts claim some benefits:

Benefits Of Facial Yoga

1. Helping smooth out wrinkles and fine lines

2. Toning and plumping cheeks

3. Tightening the skin around the neck and jawline

4. Lifting the skin around the eyes

5. Preventing under-eye sagging

6. Decreasingg strain, pain, and tension in muscles

Face Yoga Exercises

1. Eye Opener

The eye-opening binocular pose helps to get rid of wrinkles near the eyes and on the forehead. Use your fingers to form a binocular shape around the eyebrows, cheeks, and across face. Now, lift your eyebrows by wrinkling the forehead and then squint and lift them again.

2. Forehead Lift

For this facial yoga, use your fingers and interlace them over your forehead. Apply tight pressure while attempting to lift your forehead. Repeat this around 20 to 30 times.

3. Cheek Lift

For this face yoga, open your mouth wide, keep your teeth covering your lips and lift your cheeks. Hold for 10 seconds and then return to the normal position. Try this exercise about 30-40 times.

4. Massage + Face Savasana

Clean your hands and face with a gentle cleanser and massage your face with coconut oil. Gently press your fingertips into your facial muscles to relieve any stress or tension. Make sure to focus on your third eye area, massaging for about 30 minutes and circling around the eyes. Finish the exercise with a war towel laid over your face as you lay down and relax.

Does Face Yoga Work?

According to research published in JAMA Dermatology, it found that when adult women practiced face yoga exercises consistently for about 30 minutes per day over 20 weeks, most of them experienced changes in their facial muscles and skin, including fuller and firmer cheeks and tighter skin.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)