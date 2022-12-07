Eye Care Tips: Improve Your Vision By Following These Simple Tricks

THE HUMAN eye is similar to a camera in that it allows us to see and experience the world. It is not only a necessary facial accessory but also the most powerful of our sensory systems. As a result, age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and dry eye are among the leading causes of vision impairment in our society. Follow these natural ways to keep your eyes healthy in your prime years for better vision.

Time On Screen:

Spending more time on screens, such as laptops, smartphones, televisions, and other electronic devices, is one of the major concerns for causing eye damage these days. "Anything in excess is bad." As a result, too much screen time may cause visual fatigue.

Blue-Tinted Lenses:

If you're one of those people who spends more and more time staring at a screen, blue-light blocker lenses, also known as blue-cut lenses, are the best option for you.

which have a special coating that absorbs and blocks all high-energy blue light and UV rays from entering the eyes. The same can be said for sunglasses, which are considered fashion accessories but can protect your eyes from the sun's ultraviolet rays. So, when shopping for sunglasses, make sure they block 99 to 100 percent of UV-A and UV-B rays.

A Healthy Diet:

We were all taught as children that eating carrots can help improve one's vision. So eating a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, particularly dark green vegetables like spinach, kale, or collard greens, is essential for maintaining eye health. Eating omega-3-rich foods like salmon, lake trout, mackerel, sardines, tuna, and halibut has also been shown to improve eye health.

Excercise:

Physical activity has been linked to a lower risk of developing both early and advanced macular degeneration, as well as lower blood pressure, inflammation, oxidative stress, and, most importantly, lower rates of almost every chronic illness. Aerobic exercise has a direct impact on improved cognitive function. A healthy brain can thus help you see and observe better.