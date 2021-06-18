COVID-19 Information: Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, is a type of fungus which is caused by a common mold.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Recently, a 34-year-old person in Madhya Pradesh was reported to show symptoms of nose bleeding and high fever nearly a month after he recovered from the deadly COVID-19 infection. The man was later diagnosed with green fungus infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.

What is green fungus?

Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, is a type of fungus which is caused by a common mold. It lives both indoors and outdoors. Most people breathe green fungus through the air daily without getting sick. But any individual with low immunity can catch this deadly infection from anywhere but mainly from the soil. Similar to other variants of fungus, it could affect the functioning of the lungs in the human body.

Symptoms of green fungus

The symptoms of green fungus include fever, wheezing, reduced ability to smell, fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, runny nose, headache, weight loss, less urine, pain in the chest, and blood in the urine.

Who can contract green fungus?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), different types of Aspergillosis affect different groups of people. Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) mostly infects people who suffer from Asthma. On the other hand, chronic pulmonary aspergillosis usually occurs in people with other lung diseases.

Meanwhile, invasive Aspergillosis affects people who have weakened immune systems, including those who have had an organ transplant or are undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

How is it detected?

Doctors can ask for a chest x-ray or a CT scan of your lungs or other parts of your body to check for green fungus. For suspected lung infections involving green fungus, a fluid sample from the respiratory tract may be collected. For those with severely weakened immune systems, a blood test may be required.

How can green fungus be prevented?

Fungal infections can be prevented by keeping good hygiene levels, and oral and physical cleanliness. People should avoid going to areas with a lot of dust and stored contaminated water. In case one has to go to such areas, they should wear an N95 respirator. If exposed to dust or soil, they should wash their face and hands with soap and water.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on researches and several studies. English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha