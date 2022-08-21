Explained: Over 82 'Tomato Flu' Cases Reported In India. What Are Its Symptoms And Is It Curable?

As India is currently dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and monkeypox, another virus called tomato flu or tomato fever has emerged in Kerala. The virus is generally found in children younger than 5 years. As of July 26, 2022, over 82 children younger than 5 years have been infected with the flu, according to a study by Lancet. The first case of tomato flu was identified in the Kollam district of Kerala on May 6, 2022.

Symptoms Of Tomato Flu:

1. The symptoms are similar to chikungunya, which include high fever, rashes, and intense pain in joints.

2. The flu is called 'Tomato flu' because of the eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body and it gradually enlarges to the size of a tomato.

3. The blisters also resemble those seen with the monkeypox virus in young people. These rashes can lead to skin irritation.

4. Tomato flu is not related to SARS-CoV-2. However, tomato flu has similar symptoms to Covid-19, including fever, fatigue, and body aches.

5. The symptoms are also similar to that of dengue, which includes fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms.

Diagnosis Of Tomato Flu:

Molecular and serological tests are done for the diagnosis of dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes in children. When these infections are ruled out, contraction of tomato flu is confirmed.

Treatment of Tomato Flu:

1. The treatment is similar to the treatment of chikungunya, dengue and hand, foot, and mouth disease. This is because the symptoms of all these infections are similar.

2. The treatment includes isolation, rest, plenty of fluids, and a hot water sponge for the relief of irritation and rashes.

3. Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments are also required.

How to prevent Tomato Flu:

Tomato flu is very contagious and children are at a high risk of getting exposed to this infection. By maintaining proper hygiene and sanitising surrounding necessities and the environment, tomato flu can be prevented. Moreover, the infected child should be prevented from sharing toys, clothes, food, or other items with other non-infected children. As of now, no antiviral drugs or vaccines are available for the treatment or prevention of tomato flu.