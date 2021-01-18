Feluda test kit was named after Feluda because Dr Debojyoti Chakraborty, who developed the test along with his team, said that he was a Satyajit Ray fan and that it was his wife who came up with the name.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A modern test kit, named after Satyajit Ray's much famous fictional character detective 'Feluda', is a test kit that can detect the coronavirus hidden inside your body in an hour just like the fictional character Feluda who used to detect the criminals. This modern test kit has been developed by a team of scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) that gives results in just an hour with 90% accuracy.

The Feluda Test kit has also received approvals from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). This test not only gives fast results but is also very cheap as it is priced at Rs 500 only.

The Director-General of CSIR, Dhanbad, Dr, Shekhar C. Mande has said that the Feluda test kit has been developed by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and is named after Satyajit's detective fictional character Feluda. He further said that this kit uses gene-editing techniques that help to identify a particular kind of genetic sequence and this is very cheap. Adding to this, he said that coronavirus contains Ribonucleic Acid (RNA), and if RNA comes in contact with this kit, two black lines appear on it and that helps to identify that whether the person is Covid-19 positive or not.

Dr. Mande has even said that this strip is similar to a pregnancy test strip, and will not require any specialized skill and machines to perform, as is the case with other PCR-based tests. This strip will just change colour and can be used in a simple pathological lab. The most important part is it will be 100 percent accurate.

The test kit was named after Feluda because Dr Debojyoti Chakraborty, who developed the test along with his team, said that he was a Satyajit Ray fan and that it was his wife who came up with the name.

Talking about the fictional character Feluda, it has been played by many actors but actor Soumitra Chatterjee was the first one who played it on screen and he was much appreciated for it. He played the role of Feluda in the year 1974, in Satyajeet Ray's film Sonar Kella. Recently, on November 15, 2020, the actor passed away due to coronavirus. Actor Soumitra was born on January 19, 1935.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma