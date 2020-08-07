SFTS, caused by bunyavirus, is transmitted to humans from ticks – a bug that sucks blood from mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: At a time when the whole world is struggling against the dreadful coronavirus infection, a new virus has emerged from China, claiming seven and affecting over 60 and set off alarm bells among health officials in the country.

The new infection is caused by tick-borne virus or TBV and the disease is known as “Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS)”. The virus is also known as “bunyavirus”. According to report published in Global Times, SFTS is a “new epidemic disease of natural origin”.

What is SFTS?

SFTS, caused by bunyavirus, is transmitted to humans from ticks – a bug that sucks blood from mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians. Ticks are generally found in bushes, grass and shrubs and are also related to spider.

The first case of the SFTS was reported in China in 2009 in the rural areas of Hubei and Henan provinces when a group of scientists identified the virus while examining the blood samples of some infected person. According to a report published in Nature, the researchers found that the virus can kill near 30 per cent of those infected, following which the World Health Organisation (WHO) listed it among the top ten priority diseases.

What are the symptoms of Tick-borne virus?

The primary symptoms of the Tick-borne virus according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States (US) are rashes, fever, sudden chill, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, lymphadenopathy, vomiting, anorexia, diarrhea and conjunctival congestion. As per some reports, the Tick-borne virus can also cause paralysis.

When the does the Tick-borne virus peak?

As per researchers, Tick-borne virus generally affects people aged between 40 years and 80 years and peaks spread between March and November, with the peak period between April and July.

Is there a vaccine available for SFTS?

No, so far the researchers and scientists have failed to find a vaccine for the deadly infection.

Tick-borne virus in 2020:

So far, the tick-borne virus has affected more than 60 people and claimed seven lives in China in 2020. According to a report by news agency PTI, all seven people have died in the Chinese provinces of Anhui and Zhejiang while over 37 cases of the disease were reported in the Jiangsu Province in the first half of the year and 23 others were later found to be infected in the East China’s Anhui province.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma