New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the arrival of Diwali the air quality across many parts of India has deteriorated. In Delhi NCR particularly, the Air Quality Index (AQI) turned 'very poor' on Wednesday (November 3), just a day before the festival. At such a time, along with coping with a pandemic, it has become even more necessary to take care of our health. The increasing air pollution has added to the already existing coronavirus-induced problems.

Air pollution can harm our organs and bodily functions. It can aggravate Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), bronchial asthma, allergies, fatigue, anxiety, worsen headaches, eye, throat, and nose irritation, as well as potentially harm the nervous and cardiovascular systems.

To avoid such problems, here's a look at some simple suggestions to stay safe and healthy.

1. Don’t light crackers or burn the trash generated the day after. Copper, cadmium, sulfur, aluminum, and barium, among others, are added to crackers to produce vibrant colors and sparkle, and the particulate matter and gases such as nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide that hang low in the atmosphere for hours, stinging our eyes and choking lungs.

2. If your home doesn’t have proper vents, the smoke will be accumulated and take a lot of time to be removed. It is unhealthy and suffocating to breathe in this stagnant air of smoke. Make sure you open all the windows and doors to let the smoke pass away. Ventilation keeps your home atmosphere healthy.

3. Get the substitute for normal candles. Shop for beeswax candles that will illuminate your space while reducing releasing harmful smoke. It will also neutralize the toxic compounds present in the air. It is an easy way to purify the air and prevent pollution from getting inside of you.

4. Keeping some houseplants will make the air inside fresh, soothing, and unpolluted. They are also quite effective in getting rid of ammonia, formaldehyde, and benzene. Hence, you get air filters that are natural, beautiful, and healing.

5. If you want to avoid pollution and the Coronavirus, make sure to put on a good quality mask before leaving the house. Go for N95, N99, or N100 masks, which are highly effective at filtering out tiny particulate matter from the air.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha