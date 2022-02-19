New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In a hectic schedule where you have to manage meetings, strict deadlines, and balance your personal and professional life can cause throbbing headaches. Headaches are one of the worst feelings and pain that one can experience. With this busy schedule, it is common that one may face severe headaches leading to the intake of a pain killer. Consuming painkillers on regular basis can also create health problems.

So what can be another solution because no one can live with a constant headache? There are a few ways through which one can combat headaches without taking painkillers. If you always face headaches often then this article is for you.

1. Drink Plenty of Water: As per medical reports, one may face dehydration due to a lack of water in the body, which is a common cause of problems like headaches and migraines. If you often struggle with headaches, pay attention to how much water you are drinking during the day. Always try to hydrate yourself to avoid headaches.

2. Proper Sleep: Good and enough sleep is important for both physical and mental health. Due to lack of sleep or a poor sleeping pattern one can experience headaches. According to research, people who get 6 or more hours of sleep have the least complaints of headaches. So, make sure to take a good night's sleep of 7 to 9 hours to avoid headaches.

3. Reduce Alcohol Consumption: Alcohol usually does not cause headaches, but it can cause headaches in migraine patients. One-third of migraine patients complain of headaches after drinking alcohol.

4. Practice Yoga: Yoga is known for all the good benefits. Yoga also helps in relieving pain and stress and also improves the quality of life. Yoga can reduce the severity and frequency of your headaches.

5. Consume Ginger Tea: Ginger is known to have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The herb is widely used in Indian cuisine. As per the research, ginger proves beneficial in reducing the severity of migraine headaches. It also reduces symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen