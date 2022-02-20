New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In today's busy and hectic life there is no time to focus on self. Constantly not doing anything or sitting for long, has increased the common of Body pain in many. It is one of the most common problems people nowadays face and a reason for ache can be stress. These times specially with the Covid-19 Pandemic are tough on almost everyone. Now, more than ever this stress can lead to something serious.

Body pain usually weakens the immune system and make people vulnerable to other illness. The second most common cause of body pain is dehydration. The lack of drinking an adequate amount of water per day can cause your body to not be able to function properly. However, there are ways you can get easy relief from the constant ache of your body.

Here are a few ways through which one can combat all the aches related to the body without taking painkillers that are harmful if taken more. If your body aches too much then this article is for you.

Stay Hydrated, Drink plenty of water

Drinking water and being hydrated is very important. The water helps the body function well and stay healthy. It also keeps the body refreshed by regularly sweating extra water out and through urine. Dehydration might pull fluid out of our tissues which causes muscular body pain. Drinking water also flushes out the toxic particles of the body through sweat.

Maintain a balanced-well planned diet

A proper diet with a mix of protein, vitamins, minerals, fats, and carbohydrates is essential for the body. Always eat fresh and try to include every right nutrient in your food. Ensure your meals are rich in essential nutrients particularly vitamin D as it helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphorus in the body. Calcium helps bones and teeth strong and prevents pain.

Intake Natural spices

Natural spices like ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and garlic contain natural anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe aching joints and muscles by reducing inflammation. When and if suffering Body pain then intake of the above-mentioned spices in your meal can make your pain go away or settle down.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

Posted By: Ashita Singh