The study which was published in the journal called Chronic Respiratory Disease, examined 30 patients. Read on to know what the research says and also check out the exercises which can help you improve recovery from COVID-19 symptoms.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: A study conducted by the University of Leicester states that patients with COVID-19 symptoms have shown improvement in exercise capacity, respiratory symptoms, fatigue and cognition. Yes, the ones who complained about coronavirus signs and completed a six-week, supervised rehabilitation programme demonstrated significant improvements in their health as per researchers.

What does the study say?

The research was done after measuring the distance travelled by incremental and endurance shuttle-walking tests. As per one of the researchers Sally Singh, "This adapted rehabilitation programme for individuals following Covid-19 has demonstrated promising improvements in clinical outcomes. There were no drop-outs due to worsening symptoms and the high completion rate suggests that patients found it to be an acceptable treatment."

The research team even came across the fact that fatigue was improved by 5 points on the Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT) Fatigue Scale over the six weeks. As a result, the participants showed improvement in their overall wellbeing and cognition, as measured by standardised clinical assessment tools.

who took part in face-to-face exercise rehabilitation classes which happened two times a week for almost two and a half months.

Types of exercises

The whole programme as per the above study had aerobic exercises. Therefore, you may try the following workouts which can help you with a speedy recovery from COVID-19 symptoms

Walking

Walking is eitherways considered one of the best exercises to be practiced daily. However, since there are COVID-19 lockdowns in many states you should avoid stepping out and rather take walks in your garden or use a treadmill. One hour of walking can burn between 200 and 350 calories.

Strength training of arms

Strengthening of arms include exercises like weight lifting. No, don't worry you don't have to hit the gym for it, all you need to do is have 1-2kgs of household items (1 litre of bottle filled with water can do). As per experts if you need to improve your muscle strength in your arms then dedicating 5 minutes daily to arm-workout is a must.

Strength training of legs

Squats and lunges are one of the go-to options for workouts when you need to strengthen your leg muscles. So, make sure to have a leg-day regularly in your exercise regime. As per experts, an average strength training period of half an hour may burn 90 calories.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal