New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on April 23 people observe English Language Day. The day also coincides with the birth and death anniversary of the great English playwright, poet, and actor William Shakespeare. The United Nations annually celebrated the English Language Day on April 23. The main aim of the day is to create awareness about the history, culture, and achievements associated with the language. English Language Day was first celebrated in 2010.

History and significance:

English is one the most widely spoken language across the world. The day was first marked by the United Nations' Department of Global Communications in 2010. The day was marked as an initiative for establishing language days for each of the UN's six official languages.

Did you know that 1500 years ago, the English language was spoken by only three tribes, whereas now, around 2 billion people across the globe use the language. About 75 countries have given official status to this language.

Why is English Language Day celebrated on 23 April?

April 23 is celebrated as English Day because of William Shakespeare's birth and death anniversary. William Shakespeare had a huge impact on modern-day English.

Here are some popular quotes and messages to celebrate the occasion

We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary- James Nicoll

Happy English Language Day! May you come across poems and stories to celebrate this wonderful language.

23 April is not just the birthday or death anniversary of William Shakespeare, but it is also the day of the English language. Happy English language day to you.

The day is to celebrate language that has helped everyone communicate in a common way. Happy English Language Day to you.

Happy English Language Day to all the students out there in schools!

When you celebrate a language, it’s a new way to teach others that particular language. Happy English Language Day!

This is the day when we can make people realise the importance of this language. A very Happy English Language Day to all of you!

