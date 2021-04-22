English Language Day 2021 is celebrated by United Nations every April 23 annually on the birth and death anniversary of William Shakespeare. On the occasion of the special day, we bring you 5 English funny words which have been added to the dictionary recently.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: English is a very funny language. Well, no, we aren't quoting a dialogue from some famous star from a famous film but that's actually a fact. Yes, atleast in this case. Well, you will get to know why while you read ahead.

English Language Day 2021 is almost here and the special day is celebrated by United Nations every April 23 annually. The day was brought into existence by UN's Department of Public Information in 2010 to celebrate this language which is one of the 6 official languages of the nation. Also, English Language Day was chosen to be celebrated on April 23 because the date is observed as ace author William Shakespeare's birth and death day.

Now, coming back to English being funny, it is actually scientifically proven that some words are funnier than others and as per a 2018 research conducted by the University of Alberta, the word 'Jiggly' was one of them. Therefore, here we are with a list of 5 hilarious words added recently to the English language dictionary.

GOAT

As much as the slang word 'Greatest Of All Time' is famous amongst millennials, it is not a popular word to be added to the dictionary. This word is used to refer to or describe the person who has performed better than anyone else ever.

Nothingburger

This word means, an often highly publicized event or situation that is said to have less impact or significance than expected. Usage could be like "The movie premier event was a total nothingburger".

Techlash

It means "a strong negative reaction or backlash against the largest technology companies, or their employees or products." Usage in a sentence,"Instagram has witnessed a lot of techlashes recently."

Farmhousey

This is a space or thing that resembles or reminds you of a farmhouse or life in a farmhouse, especially in being cozy or charmingly rustic. Usage in a sentence: "The garden and indoor fabrics remind me of my countryside's farmhousey decor."

Beardo

Beardo is someone with a beard. Well, this one was easy. Usage in a sentence: "My ex-boyfriend was a beardo."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal