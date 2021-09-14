Engineer's Day 2021: The day is celebrated to pay tribute to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who was not just a prolific civil engineer but also, an economist, educationist and scholar of the 20th century.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Engineer's Day 2021 is celebrated annually on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's finest engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Also known as Sir MV, he was awarded Bharat Ratna in wake to honour his contributions in the field of engineering. The day is also celebrated to acknowledge the contribution and efforts of engineers to make our present lives comfortable.

Engineer's Day 2021: History

The day is celebrated to pay tribute to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who was not just a prolific civil engineer but also, an economist, educationist and scholar of the 20th century. So every year, on his birth anniversary, September 15, Engineer's Day is celebrated. This special day is not just celebrated in India, but also, in Sri Lanka and Tanzania in a wake to honour his contributions.

Visvesvaraya was the Chief Engineer of Krishna Raja Sagara dam in the northwest suburb of Mysuru city. He has also served as one of the Chief Engineers of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad. In 1903, he designed the automatic barrier water floodgates at Khadakvasla reservoir in Pune.

Engineer's Day 2021: Theme

This year, the theme of Engineer's Day is 'Engineering for A Healthy Planet- Celebrating the UNESCO Engineering Report'.

Engineer's Day: Quotes

“Self-examination not moral or spiritual, but secular – that is, a survey and analysis of local conditions in India and a comparative study of the same with those in other parts of the globe.”

“This job is a great scientific adventure. But it’s also a great human adventure”. - Fabiola Gianotti, Higgs Boson physics

“At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession.” - Queen Elizabeth II

“A good scientist is a person with original ideas. A good engineer is a person who makes a design that works with as few original ideas as possible. There are no prima donnas in engineering.”- Freeman Dyson

“Engineers turn dreams into reality.”- Hayao Miyazaki

“Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing”. - Henry Petroski, American engineer

“Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering.” - Bill Gates

“On the sixth day God saw He couldn't do it all, so He created ENGINEERS.” - Lois McMaster Bujold

“Architects and engineers are among the most fortunate of men since they build their own monuments with public consent, public approval, and often public money.” - John Prebble

"The way to build a nation is to build a good citizen. The majority of the citizens should be efficient, of good character and possess a reasonable high sense of duty.”

“Scientists investigate that which already is; Engineers create that which has never been.”- Albert Einstein

“Architecture begins where engineering ends.”- Walter Gropius, a German architect.

“Mental energy is wasted in caste disputes and village factions.”

“It is better to work out than rust out.”

"Every man who has become great owes his achievement to incessant toil.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv