Endangered Species Day 2021: This day helps in spreading awareness regarding the importance to conserve these species and steps to protect them.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year the third Friday of May is observed as National Endangered Species Day across the globe to spread awareness among people about the endangered species of flora and fauna. This day helps in spreading awareness regarding the importance to conserve these species and steps to protect them. According to IUCN Red List, 16,306 are endangered species, including animals and plants. Out of which one in four mammals, one in eight birds, one-third of all amphibians, and 70 per cent of the world’s assessed plants on the 2007 IUCN Red List are on verge of extinction.

Below is the criteria based on which species are declared endangered:

- A 50-70 per cent population decrease over 10 years.

- A total geographic area less than 5,000 square kilometre or a local population area, less than 500 square kilometres.

- A population size of less than 2,500 adults.

- A restricted population of 250 adults or a statistical prediction that it will go extinct within the next 20 years.

National Endangered Species Day 2021 History

In the 1960-the 1970s, the wellbeing of animals was the biggest challenge for people, so to protect them, The Endangered Species Act of 1973 was signed, on December 28. It aims to raise the importance of wildlife conservation and restoration efforts for all imperilled species. The first Endangered Species Day was celebrated in 2006, which was created by US Senate.

10 Endangered Animal Species in India

According to IUCN Red List, 16,306 are endangered species, including animals and plants, out of which 132 species are critically endangered in India. Here is the list of 10 species that are on the verge of extinction in India:

Asiatic Lion

Bengal Tiger

One- horned Rhinoceros

Snow Leopard

Red Panda

Nilgiri Tahr

Blackbuck

Kashmiri Red Stag









Indian elephant

Sangai

