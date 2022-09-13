Emmy Awards 2022: From Zendaya To Chrissy Teigen, Best-Dressed Female Stars Of The Night

THE 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 12. The big names of the Hollywood industry arrived on the red carpet serving lewks. What captivates our attention most is the style and elegance of the celebrities walking down the Red Carpet. Sticking to the traditions, numerous stars adhere to the event's signature glamourous feel. Stars undoubtedly wear the most exquisite wears for the event.

Let's have a look at some of the best and most stylish looks of the Emmy Awards 2022 among women:

1. Zendaya

The Euphoria actress who repeatedly won Best Actress chose basic black as her Emmy look for this year. She wore a Valentino gown which was strapless with a floor sweep trail playing pockets. She looked like a black goddess in simple yet alluring attire. She became the first Black Woman to win an Emmy for lead actress twice.

2. Alexandra Daddario

Portrayed Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, Alexandra Daddario arrived at the 74th Emmy Awards in a one-shoulder sheer beige dress. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for the dark comedy The White Lotus. She looked effortlessly gorgeous in her beige dress and raised the bars high.

3. Jung Ho-Yeon

The Louis Vuitton ambassador from Squid Games, Jung Ho-Yeon wore an all-around, multi-coloured figure-hugging look from the brand itself. She stepped out on the red carpet with a sparkling lavender, peach, sage and black Louis Vuitton dress with geometric patterns over it. In an interview, Jung said, "I listen to my team about their opinions and I would describe my red carpet fashion sense as a very natural yet detailed style."

4. Chrissy Teigen

Hollywood model Chrissy Teigen at the Emmy Awards 2002 flaunted her baby bump accompanied by husband John Legend. This is her first public appearance after she announced her pregnancy in August. She wore a figure-hugging dress that featured patchwork all over.

5. Amanda Seyfried

She won her first-ever Emmy for the lead actress for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout.' She wore a body-hugger in pink from Armani Prive and looked ravishingly beautiful.

6. Lily James

Lily James wore a skin-tight brown Versace gown with ruching at the waist. She was nominated for her first-ever Emmy for her character Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. On the red carpet, she opened up to people about transforming into an icon. She said, "Honestly it would blow your mind. The costume team led by Kameron Lennox and the hair and makeup and the prosthetics, are true artists and every detail was analyzed and torn apart and I love that, I'm a perfectionist! But yeah there were various red pieces, different bum size or like on the thigh...it was pretty intense."