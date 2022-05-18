New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi is a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Every year, the day falls on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) in the Krishna Paksha (waning or darker phase of the Moon) of Vaishakha month. Like every month, there is a day that is specifically dedicated to the Lord Ganesha, that day is Sankashti Chaturthi. The festival is one among 13 Sankatahara Ganesha Chaturthi Vratas and each Sankashti vrat has a specific name for example if Chaturthi falls on Saturday, it is very auspicious and named Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi. This year the auspicious festival of Ekdanta Sankashti will be celebrated on Thursday 2022.

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date- May 18, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:36 PM on May 18, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 08:23 PM on May 19, 2022

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Significance

Lord Ganesha is considered as Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) and as per Hindu Mythology, it is the day when Lord Ganesha was declared as supreme God. By observing the vrat of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees can prevent every problem in life. Literally, ‘Sankat’ means problems and ‘Hara’ means the destroyer. It is also said that Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi vrat relieves the devotees of all their sins and confers a place in Svananda Loka – the abode of Lord Ganesha. This day believes to disappear all the difficulties and hurdles and bestows the devotees with health, wealth, and prosperity.

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi Rituals 2022

On this day devotees observe a day-long fast and there is a special significance to sighting the moon. People get up early in the morning, get ready and dedicate the day to worshipping Lord Ganesha. Before worshipping, the idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with durva grass and fresh flowers. A lamp is lit and Vedic mantras are chanted. In the evening, Sankashti puja is performed dedicated to the moon or Chandra God.

Also, on this day, a special Bhog is prepared, which includes the favourite dish of Lord Ganesha, Modak (a sweet made up of coconut and jaggery). Ganesha Aarti is performed and later the prasad is distributed among all devotees.

Posted By: Ashita Singh