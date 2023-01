Ekadashi Calendar 2023: Check Full List Of Ekadashi In This Year

PEOPLE ACROSS the country bid farewell to the year 2022 and welcomed the year 2023 with great joy and fervour. With the beginning of the new year, people are much eager to know about the dates of the festival and important events that are going to take place in the year. Among the spiritual events in the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi takes a major place. Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious occasions in Hindu mythology. Therefore we bring you a compiled list of all Ekadashi that are going to take place in the year 2023.

Ekadashi 2023

2 January 2023 - Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Ekadashi

17 January, 2023 - Shattila Ekadashi

1 February, 2023 - Jaya Ekadashi

16 February, 2023 - Vijaya Ekadashi

3 March, 2023 - Amalaki Ekadashi

18 March, 2023 - Papmochni Ekadashi

1 April, 2023 - Kamada Ekadashi

16 April, 2023 - Varuthini EKadashi

1 May, 2023 - Mohini Ekadashi

15 May, 2023 - Apara Ekadashi

31 May, 2023 - Nirjala Ekadashi

14 June, 2023 - Yogini Ekadashi

29 June, 2023 - Devshayani Ekadashi

13 July, 2023 - Kamika Ekadashi

29 July, 2023 - Padmini Ekadashi

12 August, 2023 - Parama Ekadashi

27 August, 2023 - Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

10 September, 2023 - Aja Ekadashi

25 September, 2023 - Parsva Ekadashi

10 October, 2023 - Indira Ekadashi

25 October, 2023 - Papankusha Ekadashi

9 November, 2023 - Rama Ekadashi

23 November, 2023 - Devuthana Ekadashi

8 December, 2023 - Utpanna Ekadashi

22 December, 2023 - Mokshada Ekadashi