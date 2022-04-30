New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community across the world, and it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. People make several delicacies to celebrate this day and one of the most popular dishes made on this day is Sevai. It is a dessert made with vermicelli, cooked in milk and dry fruits. But there are many ways to make sevai. So add some more twist to your favourite dish with these recipes.

Sukhi Seviyan

To make this dessert, roast the vermicelli until golden brown in colour. Then add sugar, green cardamom powder, dry fruits and water. When the water starts boiling, cover with a lid and cook on low flame till all the liquid is absorbed. Lastly, garnish the Sukhi Seviyan with dry fruits and serve hot!

Mango Seviyan

First slice mangos and roast seviyan. Boil the milk in a pan and add seviyan into it. After seviyan turns soft, add mangos, sugar and nutmeg powder and stir. After cooking, garnish it with mango pieces if you like and serve them cold.

Vermicelli Coconut Kheer

Roast the vermicelli in ghee. Then fry the bay leaves and add to the vermicelli. Add the condensed milk and stir. Then fold in the cream gently and stir until the mixture becomes thicker. Add cardamom powder and a dash of salt. Then, add the desiccated coconut and boil it a little more with the vermicelli mix. Serve it cold or hot, according to your choice.

Methi Seviyan

First, roast seviyan in ghee till it turns golden brown. Then, boil milk in a pan, add nuts and cook for a few minutes. Add sugar to it, and then put the condensed milk and cook on low flame. After that, add grated khoya into the milk. Then add the seviyan and cook for another 5 minutes. Also, add the powdered cardamom. Decorate the dish with chopped nuts and serve it hot or cold as per your choice.

