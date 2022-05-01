New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid 2022 or Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner and people have already started preparing for the biggest Islamic festival. Markets are buzzing with crowds, sweet shops are full and people are full of frevour. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr, the pious festival will fall on May 3rd, as per the central government calendar. And the Chaand-Raat, the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on May 2. Chand Raat is the eve when the crescent moon or Shawwal moon is sighted to herald Eid festivities. However, the Eid date changes every year as it follows the Hijri calendar, which is based on the phases of the moon. Eid is celebrated across the world on different days as per new moon sighting.

Henna or Mehndi are synonymous with the pious festival of Eid and women's Eid is incomplete without it. On the Chaand Raat, women usually apply henna on their hands or get Mehndi artists to apply the trendiest or traditional henna designs. Some henna designs such as Jaal designs or flower designs or tiki-style Mehndi can never go out of fashion. So, if you also like to wear your Mehndi and want to apply some for the pious festival of Eid 2022. Then, we have brought curated some of the most beautiful and trendiest Mehndi designs for you to flaunt with your sharara, Anarkali or any other outfit on Eid 2022.

Here take a look at some Mehndi designs for Eid-ul-Fitr 2022:

Tell us if you liked the Eid-ul-Fitr Mehndi designs or not. Here's wishing a very Happy Eid to you!

Posted By: Ashita Singh