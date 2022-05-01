New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid is the biggest festival of the Muslim community. This festival is celebrated with great zeal and pomp across the world. After the pious month of Ramadan is over and the crescent moon or the Shawwal moon is sighted the next day is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

The date of this auspicious festival is decided, as per the sighting of the moon. In Saudi Arabia, the holy festival is marked on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar Hijri while in India, it is observed on the second day of moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Moon Sighting Date and Time in India:

The moon sighting in India is done a day after the crescent or Shawwal moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest site, Mecca. So the date of the Eid-ul-Fitr in other countries is decided after Saudi sights the moon. The exact timing of the moon sighting in India has not yet been confirmed even though Saudi Arabia, UAE had announced that they will celebrate Eid on Monday, May 2. Now, as per Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee, the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted tonight hence, May 2 will reportedly be observed as the last day of Ramadan 2022 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated there on Tuesday, May 3.

And, Markazi Royat E Hilal Committee also announced that the crescent moon was not sighted in Delhi, India and Eid ul-Fitr was to be celebrated on May 3. However, the actual date of Eid will only be confirmed after moon is sighted on May 2nd in India.

On sighting the moon, they recite special dua-- "Allahumma ahlilhu alaina bil-yumni wal-iman, was-salamati wal-Islam, rabbi wa rabbuk Allah". It means O Allah, bring it over us with blessing and faith, and security and Islam. My Lord and your Lord is Allah.

Meanwhile, preparations for the biggest Islamic festival in India are in full swing as the bazaars are crowded with people shopping for the festivals. Also, let us inform you that Eid is a three-day festival, but many Islamic countries implement a week-long holiday. This year UAE has approved a 9-day long holiday, which started on Saturday, April 30 and will end on May 8, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh