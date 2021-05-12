New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Eid is just around the corner as the holy month of Ramadan is soon going to end. Muslims around the world are preparing to express their gratitude to the almighty by ending the 30 days long fast. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking fast, is the occasion when the spirit of sacrifice, devotion, and kindness is celebrated. This festival is also known for flavourful delicacies all over the world. People everywhere start preparing for the festival from a lot before the D day to cook mouth-watering meals. Therefore, here we are with the 3 yummiest recipe ideas to add a little extra flavour to your Eid and make it even more special. Take a look:

Badam Korma

Boil 10 cups of water, add 1 kg cubed lamb and blanch for 1-2 minutes. Drain the water, wash the meat in cold water and keep aside.

In a pan, add meat, 1 cup ghee, 10 green cardamoms, salt to taste, 1/2 cup garlic water, 5 cloves 4 and cinnamon sticks.

Mix well and bring the mixture to the boil. Fry until meat turns golden brown.

Add water so that when the meat is cooked, very little water remains.

When the meat is soft, remove the pan from the heat. Add 1/2 cup almond paste and 1/2 cup cream. Mix well.

Return the pan to very low heat and simmer for 10 mins. Turn off the heat and serve.

Chicken Tikka

Chop 3 chicken breasts into bite size pieces.

Add 120 gm. yogurt, 2 minced garlic, 1 tbsp. ginger, 1 tbsp. lemon juice, 1 tsp. ground coriander, 1/2 tsp. turmeric, 1/2 tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. paprika, 1/2 tsp. chilli powder, 1 pinch cinnamon, and salt and pepper to taste.

Mix together along with chicken and cover and marinate in the fridge for 2-3 hours.

Thread onto skewers, then brush with oil.

Cook on a grill pan or on the barbecue for 8-10 minutes until cooked through.

Sprinkle with chopped coriander and serve.

Phirni

Soak 100 gm. rice in water for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Drain water and grind to a fine paste.

Soak 100 gm. rice in water for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Drain water and grind to a fine paste. Add 3 cups milk to the paste and heat/cook together, stirring constantly so that the mixture does not stick to the bottom. Bring to a boil and cook for another 5 to 7 minutes. Add 1 tin condensed milk and remove from flame.

Add 1 tsp. elaichi powder and 1 tsp. rose water. Let it cool and set it in a refrigerator.

Serve garnished with some rose petals.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal