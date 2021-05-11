The literal meaning of Eid-ul-Fitr is 'festival of breaking the fast' as Muslims observe a long fast called Ramadan starting from dawn to dusk for a month. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People are waiting for Eid 2021 with bated breath as it is right around the corner. The Islamic festival is celebrated all over the country with utmost enthusiasm and happiness. The literal meaning of Eid-ul-Fitr is 'festival of breaking the fast'. And since Muslims observe a long fast called Ramadan starting from dawn to dusk for a month, Eid is a celebration of the end of Ramzan. It is also celebrated to acknowledge the start of Shawwal month as per the Islamic calendar.

Talking about the celebration of Eid this year, the date of the Hijri lunar month of Eid differs by place. In India, it is likely to be celebrated on May 13 but it will only be decided after the sighting of the crescent moon which is one night after the new moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr History

Prophet Muhammad originated the Eid-ul-Fitr. Anas Bin Malik was a companion of Muhammad who narrated in a hadith that when Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina he instituted Eid-ul-Fitr. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first version of the holy Quran (the holy book of Islam) during the month of Ramadan. Also, after the victory of the battle of Jang-e-Badar, the first Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in 624 CE.

Eid-ul-Fitr Significance

It is a period of observing discipline and religious devotion. On the first day of Shawwal month (the tenth of the Islamic Hijri calendar), Muslims wake up early, before sunrise and offer pre-sunrise prayers. They follow the traditions of cleaning and wearing new clothes and perform Takbir. Although, usually on Eid-ul-Fitr, prayers are performed in congregation, however, this time people are expected to maintain social distancing keeping in mind the ongoing global pandemic. Meanwhile, talking about charity, on this auspicious occasion, charity to the underprivileged is an essential part and the devotees pay Zakat-al-Fitr, which is a charitable contribution.

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration

Apart from offering prayers and doing charity, Eid is celebrated by having some traditional delicacies like Sevaiyyan and Sheer Korma. On this day Muslims also prepare Biryani and other cuisines to celebrate the festival. Also, they exchange gifts. And as a token of love, money is given to children as Eidi.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal