New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holy month of Ramadan 2021 is nearing its end, and Muslims across the globe are eager to know when Eid-ul-Fitr is going to fall. It is one of the most important festivals of Islamic preachers, which is celebrated with utmost pomp and fervour. The crescent moon of the Shawwal month marks the end of Ramadan as well as the month-long fasting. The date of this auspicious festival is decided, as per the sighting of the moon. In Saudi Arabia, the holy festival is marked on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar Hijri while in India, it is observed on the second day of moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting Date & Time In India

The crescent or Shawwal moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest site, Mecca. So the date of the Eid-ul-Fitr in other countries is decided after Saudi sights the moon. Reportedly, according to Saudi Arabia's moon sighting committee, the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Tuesday night, which means the first day of Eid will be celebrated on May 13, Thursday.

Since Indian Muslims celebrate Eid on the second day of moon sighting so, it is believed that in India, the holy festival will be celebrated on May 14, Friday.

For Muslims, moon sighting is quite significant ahead of the holy festival, Eid-ul-Fitr. On sighting the moon, they recite special dua-- "Allahumma ahlilhu alaina bil-yumni wal-iman, was-salamati wal-Islam, rabbi wa rabbuk Allah". It means O Allah, bring it over us with blessing and faith, and security and Islam. My Lord and your Lord is Allah.

As the festival is falling during the pandemic, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri Mosque, Dr Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed, has urged people across the nation to offer Eid prayers at home and celebrate the end of the month-long Ramzan fasting.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv