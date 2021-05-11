Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Date: However, in India, Eid ul Fitr is celebrated on the second day of the crescent Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, which means in India Eid is celebrated a day after it is celebrated in the UAE.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The great festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated by Muslims across the globe, is just around the corner. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, will mark the end of the sacred month of Ramadan and the start of the 10th month, Shawwal, of 1442 Hijri as per the Islamic Calendar.

Eid-ul Fitr means the festival of ending the fast, as it falls after the fasting month Ramadan ends. Muslims across the globe perform special prayer on the morning of the first day of Shawwal to mark the festival of Eid. According to the Muslim beliefs, the month of Ramadan is the most sacred month of the lunar calendar during which the Holy book of Muslims, Qura'an was revealed on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Hence, Eid is a reward from Allah (God) for those who pray and fast diligently during Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Date in India:

According to the traditions, Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal. Since Ramadan started on April 13th this year, Eid-ul-Fitr will fall either on May 13th, if the Ramadan month ends in 29 days, or on May 14, if the Ramadan month ends in 30 days. However, the end of Ramadan month and the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the Crescent Moon. Most countries, including India, have a high-level committee of clerics who decide the day of Eid ul Fitr. In India, the sighting of the Crescent moon is declared by the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee.

The timings and dates of celebrating Eid depend on the country to country. Many countries celebrate Eid on the same date it is celebrated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, in India, Eid ul Fitr is celebrated on the second day of the crescent Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, which means in India Eid is celebrated a day after it is celebrated in the UAE.

Eid ul Fitr 2021 Significance:

Eid ul Fitr - a festival of charity, a festival for self-introspection and gratitude - it has a deep spiritual significance for all. On the occasion of Eid, Muslim men across the world offer prayer in the morning in large congregations. Apart from praying to Allah, Muslims exchange gifts, relish traditional delicacies and wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak.’ The festival is also celebrated by offering zakat which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. People contribute a part of their earnings to charity as a gesture of equality in celebration.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan