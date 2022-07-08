Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Beautiful Mehndi Designs You Need To Take Inspiration From

The festival of Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 10 and it is celebrated every year with great fervour among the community. Also known as Bakri Eid, this is the second most important festival of the Muslim community. It marks the honour of the willingness of Ibrahim (Prophet Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah's command.

People celebrate this festival by preparing some delicious food and buying new clothes, and women also apply henna on their hands. Applying henna to your hands helps in soothing your body and tensed nerves. It also makes your body and mind feel a lot more relaxed and calm. Take a look at some beautiful henna designs to take inspiration from.

If you are looking for a simpler mehndi design, then this design is best for you. Moreover, it will not take time like other mehndi designs and is easy to make.

This is a much simpler design, which will hardly take 15 minutes to make. You just have to flower on one side of the palm and add some leaves to make it more beautiful.

This design is very stylish and simple, but also looks beautiful. First, you have to make a flower design on your index finger, then make a half flower design in the centre and make another flower on your wrist. Then make a chain to make a beautiful design.

If you like your hands filled with beautiful henna, then this design is for you. You can take inspiration from this design and make flowers, lines and leaf patterns to make your design even more beautiful.

If you like your palms filled with beautiful henna designs, but also don't want to spend so much time making the design, then this is perfect for you. You just have to make some big flower patterns and lines to make beautiful designs.