New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi is considered as one of the popular festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad who is referred to as the Messenger of God in Islam. The festival is celebrated during Rabi'al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. Notably, the Islamic calendar or lunar calendar differs from the Gregorian calendar on the basis of the crescent moon sighting. The Sunni community observes Eid-e-Milad on the 12th day of the month while the Shia community celebrates it on the 17th. In 2020, Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on 29 October in Saudi Arabia. In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent region it will be celebrated on 30 October.

History

The history of Prophet Muhammad's birthday could be traced to the early four Rashidun Caliphs of Islam. The idea to mark this day is said to be initiated by the Fatimids. It is widely believed that Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is believed that the Prophet had received the message of Quran through Allah’s angel Jibril.

Significance

On this auspicious day, the preaching of Prophet Muhammad and his life are discussed. The day is dedicated to the Prophet and his preachings. Eid-e-Milad is also mourned by some because it is also believed to be the death anniversary of the Prophet. First celebrated as an official festival in Egypt, the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad became more popular during the 11th century.

Celebrations

On this day, Muslims remember the teachings and kindness of the Holy Prophet and devotees show their love and reverence of him by offering namaz, organising feast and planning get together. Since 'naat' and hymns are sung in praise of the Prophet, devotees believe that, listening to these recitations would lead them to the worldly and heavenly rewards. Kids are narrated stories of Prophet Muhammad's life from the Holy Quran. The festival is celebrated by conducting night-long prayers. However, Sunni and the Shia sects have a different take on the ways of marking the day. The Shia community believes that on this day Prophet Muhammad chose Hazrat Ali as his successor. The Sunni community holds prayers throughout the month and they do not practice mourning on this day.

