New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid-e-Milad is yet another festival which is all set to bring happiness and celebration in the series of festivities going on in the country. This special Islamic festival is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated all across the world where Muslim families come together and meet and greet on the special day.

This time due to COVID-19 where people are not able to meet their distant relatives due to social distancing and are celebrating the festival indoors, here we are with a few greetings, messages and more to share with loved ones.

May God send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and filled your life with a lot of happiness like this Eid Milad Un Nabi.

May The Divine Blessings Of Allah Fill Your Home & Heart With the Spirit Of Joy And Open Up Newer Opportunities for Success. Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi, I wish we are showered with love and blessings of the Prophet for a happy and prosperous life. Wishing you joys and smile on Eid-e-Milad un Nabi.

Hope that Allah bestows his choicest blessings on us, and our association grows stronger every year. Wishing you joy and prosperity on Eid-e-Milad.

Shall I not tell you who will be forbidden from the fire? It will be forbidden for every gentle, soft-hearted, and kind person.

Hope that you are guided by your faith in the Prophet Muhammad and shine in his divine blessings. A very happy Eid Milad-un-nabi.

May the teachings of the Prophet guide you at each and every moment of your life and show you the right path to follow. Wishing you a very blessed Eid-e-Milad un Nabi.

May the magic of this Eid Milad-un-Nabi bring lots of happiness in your life, May you celebrate it with all your close friends and family, And may your heart be filled with love and joy! A very happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi!

When my arms can’t reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers, May Allah’s peace be with you. A very happy Eid Milad Un Nabi to you.

May the divine rah mat of the almighty Allah bring you immense happiness and prosperity on this auspicious day. Have a blessed Eid e Milad this year.

May All The Blessings Of The Allah B With U On Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi a Very Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi to U & Ur Family.

May the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi fill your life with eternal happiness and joy, May Allah is always there to help you lead a meaningful life. Happy Eid-e-Milad un Nabi to you.

Eid is the combination of 3 meaningful words E – Embrace with open heart, I – Inspire with impressive attitude, D – Distribute pleasure to all. Eid-e-Milad un Nabi to all.

We are the followers of our dear prophet Muhammad and grateful to Allah for sending him to us in order to guide us with heavenly wisdom. Happy Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi.

May the teachings of the prophet guide you in every walk of your life on Milad al-Nabi and always! Happy Eid-e-Milad.

When My Arms Can not Reach People Close To My Heart. I Always Hug Them With My Prayers. May Allah’s Peace B With U a Very Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

May the love and choicest blessings of the Prophet bring in your life positivity and happiness, May you enjoy the best of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi with your loved ones.

Hope you all be guided by your faith in Allah and his dear messenger. Have a blessed Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi.

Of all the days to celebrate, may this Eid Milad-un-Nabi outshines the rest; hoping that this Eid is the happiest and best. Warm greetings of Eid.

It’s a Special Time When Family And Friends GetTogether, Wishing Laughter And Fun TO Cheer Your Days, In This Festive Season Of EID And Always.

May U Celebrate the Most Beautiful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.W) Then May Life Shower on U Abundant Joy & Happiness. Happy Eid-e-Milad.

May the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi bring along joys and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Warm wishes on this special occasion.

May Allah fulfills all your wishes on this birthday of Prophet Mohammad. You’ll always be in my prayers and may you remember when you pray to Allah! Happy Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi!

Sending you my best wishes on this merciful day and hope you have a beautiful and meaningful celebration of this Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi with your loved ones.

May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. Happy E Milad un Nabi.

