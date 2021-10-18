New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the series of festivals, another one that is standing right around the corner is Eid-e-Milad. this special day is celebrated as the birthday of Muslims' Prophet Muhammad. It is also known as Nabi Day or Mawdid. This festival is one of the biggest Islamic events and is celebrated with great joy among Muslims across the world.

Eid-e-Milad 2021: Date

Eid-e-Milad falls in the third month in the Islamic calendar. It will begin in the evening of October 18 and ends in the evening of October 19, 2021 (Dates may vary).

Eid-e-Milad 2021: Significance

Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca which is located in Arabia. Id-e-Milad, known as Mawlid, is the celebration of the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. His teachings are very valuable and important for the community. Muslims wait for this festival, they pay homage to Prophet Muhammad. Teachings of Prophet Muhammad are discussed. To mark the festival, Maulad, a popular song is sung on the festival day with the belief that it carries good luck.

Eid-e-Milad 2021: Festival Celebrations

- It is a spiritual celebration where people gather at the mosque to read some passages of the Quran.

- Muslims clean their houses and mosques.

- With devotion, people visit mosques.

- Common praying areas are also arranged.

- Preferably, men wear Jubbhas and women wear Abayas.

- With praises about Prophet Muhammad processions are taken out.

- Religious speakers explain the message of Prophet Muhammad.

- Meetings are organised to discuss the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

- People visit their friends and relatives, greet and share sweets.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal