Eid-e-Milad 2020 Date and Time in India: To mark the birth anniversary of the last Prophet of Islam- Prophet Muhammad, Muslims of the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought celebrates Eid-e-Milad. Know the date, day and time.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Muslim followers of the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad to mark the birth anniversary of the last Prophet of Islam- Prophet Muhammad. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is also called Nabid and Mawlid in colloquial Arabic. The day is celebrated in the third month in the Islamic calendar. On this day, followers of Prophet Muhammad hots celebration. They offer public feats get together in the mosques to offer prayers.

Date and time of Eid-e-Milad 2020 in India

The Islamic calendar and lunar calendar are bit different from the Gregorian calendar. The Islamic calendar varies according to the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims from the Sunni community or the Barelvi school of thought, mark Eid-e-Milad on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-awwal. This year, Eid-e-Milad or Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 20 in Saudi Arabia and in India, the festival will begin on the eve of October 29 and will be concluded on October 30 evening. Countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent region will celebrate the day on October 30. However, Shia community celebrates it on the 17th of Rabi’ al-awwal.

Celebration across the world

Eid-e-Milad was first celebrated in Egypt, and earlier the was marked by offering prayers, narrating verses from the Holy Quran, speeches and public feast. Now, people wear new clothes, exchange greetings, start their day with morning prayer, narrate stories of Prophet Muhammad to their children and preachings as mentioned in the Holy Quran. On this day, Muslims across the country hosts Juloos-e-Mohammadi. However, it is unclear if due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, Juloos-e-Mohammadi will take place or not.

What is Bid'ah

People have started preparation for the auspicious day. However, according to the belief of Muslims from Salafi and Wahhabi schools of thought, the birthday celebration of the prophet is not a part of Islamic culture and they cannot celebrate any other event except Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-e-Adha. They believe that the observance of Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid is an innovation or act of biddat.

Posted By: Srishti Goel