Eid-Al-Adha 2022: When Is Bakrid? Know Date, Time And Significance Of 'Festival Of Sacrifice'

Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Bakrid, Eid-ul-Adha, Greater Eid, Hari Raya Haji, or Eid Al Kabeer is upon us. The 'festival of Qurbani' holds a lot of significance in Islam. Considered one of the most pious festivals Eid-Al-Adha is celebrated every year in the month of Zul Hijjah (an important month in the Islamic calendar), specifically on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah and two months after the Eid-al-Fitr or Ramadan Eid.

The festival is celebrated worldwide to commemorate and honour the Prophet Ibrahim for his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to god. This year, the festival will begin on July 9 evening and end on July 10.

On a pious day, people of the Islamic community sacrifice an animal to mark and prove their devotion to Almighty Allah. Post the sacrifice, the offering is distributed among family, friends and all people in need.

On the very same day, Muslims around the world offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosque after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). The prayer is followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Imam.

Eid-Al-Adha 2022: Date And Time

This year, In India the Bakrid will be celebrated on July 10. According to the International Astronomical Centre, Eid in India is marked a day after the celebrations in Saudi Arabia and as per a report by the Emirates News Agency six Islamic countries of Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE are likely to mark Bakrid 2022 on July 9.

Eid-Al-Adha 2022: Significance

The festival of Bakrid 2022 or Greater Eid is celebrated to honour the willingness of Ibrahim who was ready to sacrifice his son for proving his dedication to Allah. According to ancient texts, Just when Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice Ismael, Allah sent Angel Gabriel, also known as Jibreel, with a sheep to be slaughtered instead of Ibrahim’s son and thus we celebrate Eid al-Adha.

The Bakra Eid is the commemoration of Ismael and Ibrahim's devotion to god. The same festival is celebrated for this and other beliefs across the world.