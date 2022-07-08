Eid-Al-Adha 2022: Top 5 Dry Mutton Recipes To Try This Eid

India is a country that has a diverse culture and people who belong to different religions. Currently, the festival of Eid al-Adha or better known as Bakri Eid, is just around the corner. This is the second most important festival of the Muslim community. The festival is celebrated every year with great fervor among the community. The festival marks the honour of the willingness of Ibrahim (Prophet Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah's command. This year Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 10.

On this special day, people from the Muslim community will offer prayers in the morning at mosques for peace and prosperity. In order to carry out the ritual, people from the community also offer lamb or goat and later distribute the meat in three parts - among friends, family, and people who are in need. This ritual is referred to as Qurbani.

Since the day is just around the corner, here we bring you the top 5 Dry Mutton Recipes For Bakrid Feast:

Mutton Shahi Roll

As the name suggests, the dish has every rich ingredient in it. Juicy, spicy, and just one bite of the roll is enough to make you feel drool. Juicy kebab stuffed inside soft-n-flaky paratha and has several types of sauce in it.

Sindhi Mutton Fry

It is also one of those dry dishes which you can present as the staters to add life to your Eid party. All you need is fried mutton pieces, mixed with a pool of spices and cooked to perfection. In order to soften the meat, all you need is papaya as it will help you to tender the meat.

Mutton Vadai

Kebabs and fried mutton are something which we all have tried. This Eid al-Adha, let's try something new with Mutton Vadai a new recipe for an appetiser. It is a South-Indian style vada prepared with minced meat, besan, chana dal, and a pool of spices.

Madurai Kari Dosa

Have you ever heard about Mutton Dosa? If not, then here's what you should try. The dish is a three-layered dosa. The first layer of the dosa is a plan dosa, whereas the second layer is made up of an egg omelette, and the top layer is made up of minced meat.

Kerala Chilli Mutton

Kerala chili mutton will add life to your Eid dawat. As the name suggests chili mutton dish is spicy in taste. However, it does not include soy sauce, or chili sauce all. Instead, it requires all the traditional ingredients including onion, ginger, garlic, and coriander powder.