New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals of the Muslim community. The festival marks the end of the month-long Ramadan. Once the crescent moon is sighted, then people begin with the preparation of the festival. This year Ramadan started on April 3, and Eid is likely to observe on May 3. Eid is celebrated with great zeal and pomp across the world.

As the festival is closer, people are set to celebrate the festival with a big feast. On the day of Eid, men visit the mosque to offer Eid prayers, and people wear new clothes and make lots and lots of delicious food.

If you are also looking for a bunch of dishes to make on Eid, then here are some suggestions you can take.

1. Mutton Yakhni Pulao

Mutton Yakhni Pulao is a popular dish that is prepared on the day of Eid. The Mutton Yakhni Pulao is filled with flavour and juicy marinated mutton mixed in rice. It is one of the most loved dishes to make at the festival of Eid.

2. Galouti Kebab

Galouti, which means soft, is one of the most loved recipes to make on Eid. These kebabs are so soft that it instantly melts in your mouth. Made with several spices, these kebabs are a real treat to your tastebuds.

3. Sheer Khurma

Eid without sweets is incomplete. Sheer Khurma is a famous sweet dish which is mandatory to serve on Eid. Made with vermicelli and milk, it is the traditional recipe for the day.

4. Biryani

Who is not a fan of Biryani? Just the name of the dish is enough to make people drool. The dish contains slow-cooked rice with spices, veggies, and bits of meat. With just a single bite, there is an explosion of scent and flavor. One can make biryani of their choice either chicken or mutton.

5. Pasanday

Pasanday is a traditional recipe made with marinated mutton. The mutton is cooked till the time it becomes tender. The mutton is marinaded in spicy spices, sauce, and cream with almonds. One can pair the dish with Sheermal.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen