Eid is beginning from May 13 and will go on till the evening of May 14 in Arab, while in India, it will be celebrated on May 14. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals in Islam which is observed in the month of Shawwal. On this day, the Muslim community celebrates the end of the month-long fasting of Ramzan. The Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the festival of Eid 2021 along with Saudi Arabia, United States, Russia and Pakistan. However, in other parts of India, the festival will be celebrated on May 14, 2021.

The festival and its date depend largely on the sighting of the moon which varies from different places to countries. Devotees wait for the crescent to be spotted in the sky at night and then begin the celebrations.

The date when the moon will be sighted in Saudi Arabia for the Shawwal month was May 12, Wednesday. That is why Eid is celebrated today in Saudi Arab. However, the crescent moon will be sighted today in India at around 7:15 pm marking the end of Ramadan and starting of Shawwal. Hence, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 14.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon has not been sighted on the evening of Tuesday, May 11 which was the 29th day of Ramadan. Therefore, the month will be 30 days long and the moon for Shawwal will be sighted on the evening of Wednesday, May 12. Eid-ul-Fit will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on May 13.

India

In India, Eid is celebrated one day after the crescent moon is spotted in Saudi Arabia. This year the crescent was sighted at 7:15 pm in India marking the end of Ramzan. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 in the country.

Kerala

The top Muslim clerics in Kerala said that Eid will be celebrated on May 13 as the festival in the state of Kerala is celebrated with Saudi timings. Meanwhile, in the wake of COVID-19, the government allowed some relaxations in lockdown for buying food and other essentials for the festival. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed to the faithful to follow restrictions and conduct prayers related to the festival at home.

Jammu and Kashmir





The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir have begun as the festival is being celebrated on May 13. Take a look at the pics from the Union Territory.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal