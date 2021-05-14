Happy Eid Mubarak 2021: Send these heartwarming greetings to your family and friends and wish them, Eid Mubarak! Scroll down for some soulful songs

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end, and Muslims are busy welcoming Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, by celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr 2021. On this day, family members and relatives gather to break the fast and express gratitude by offering prayer to Allah. Also known as Meethi Eid, is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, but in India, the day is celebrated a day after the crescent moon sighting in Sudi Arabia. This year too people will not be able to celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2021 on large scale due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, don't worry, we have brought you some warm wishes, messages and soulful songs that will keep the festive mode on. So what are you waiting for, share these greetings among your family and friends and wish them, Eid Mubarak!

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Wishes

Eid is a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid!

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities for success for you! Eid Mubarak.

May Allah shower his choicest blessings on Eid. Wish you a Happy Eid ul Fitr!

May peace, safety, good health and prosperity be yours. Eid Mubarak!

Have a blessed day with your family, and loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

May you find a million reasons to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak!

On this auspicious day of Eid, accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden our soul. Wishing that you grow wiser and more charming every day!

I pray to Allah for answering all your prayer and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Happy Eid UL FITR!

Wishing you and your family a life full of health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!

Brothers and sisters, friends and family, Eid Mubarak to you all. From the bottom of my heart, I pray that the Almighty makes our lives beautiful and our struggles meaningful.

Eid is finally here to grace us with happiness and prosperity. May this day be ever so joyful for us. Eid Mubarak!

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Quotes

Eid Ka Chand kare sabki muradein puri, Mile sabko dheron khushiyan aur na rahe koi tamanna adhuri. Eid Mubarak

Kuch is qadr pak ho rishta tere aur mere darmiyan, Jaise Taqreeb-e-Eid Aur Mah-e-Ramzan Ka. Eid Mubarak mere dost.

Chand ki pehli dastak pe Chand Mubarak kehte hain, Sab se pehle hum aapko Eid Mubarak kehte hain.

Eid Mubarak

Aapko aur aapke gharwalon ko Eid Mubarak

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Eid Mubarak.

"It is You we worship, and you, we ask for help" - The Holy Quran

"Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant" - The Holy Quran

"May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!”

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Greetings

May the light of the moon fall directly on you, and may Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.

May your sincere prayers are answered, and may you be blessed with Allah's choicest blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

To my friends, sending love and warm wishes, special prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Fitr!

Amid the global health crisis, here is my Dua: May Allah heal the world and bring peace. Wishing you a very Happy Eid!

On this Eid prayers for people around the world to have smile on their faces. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

I won't be meeting you on Eid this year but the warmest wishes going your way. Wishing you a blessed Eid. Eid Mubarak!

This is the day when we should pay gratitude to the divine light for all the wonderful things around us. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid! The day is all about love and peace. I wish you all every bit of happiness, good health and peace of mind

On this auspicious day of Eid, may all your wishes be fulfilled and may you find happiness and peace.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Songs:

Kun Faya Kun ( Rockstar)

Khwaja Mere Khwaja (Jodha Akbar)

Arziyaan (Delhi 6)

Piya Haji Ali (Fiza)

Bismillah (Coke Studio)

Wishing our readers a safe and prosperous Eid Mubarak!

