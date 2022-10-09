Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Know Significance, Date And Celebrations Of This Auspicious Day

EID Milad Un Nabi is being celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. The auspicious day marks the Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad who is the founder of Islam and the messenger of God by Muslims. It is widely beleived that Prophet Muhammad was bron in Mecca in 570 CE on the 12th day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, which is the third month of Islamic calendar. Eid Milad Un Nabi, this year will be celebrated on october 9 in India in accordance with the Gregorian calendar.

This festival hold great significance and importance amongst the Muslim community. Celebrations of the day include large processions in the streets, congregations are oragnised, speeches are made on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022:Significance

The Eid Milad Un Nabi signifies the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is an important day for all Muslims as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad reminds everyone of the happiness, peace, tribute, compassion and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Prophet Hazrat Muhammad, known to be the messenger of God, is believed to have attained enlightenmment in 610 AD in a cave called Hira which is near to his bith place Mecca. The Qur'anic verses prove that to celebrate Milad is not only a proper deed but is also praiseworthy.

The first grand celebration of Eid Milad Un nabi was noted in Egypt nearly 600 years ago after the death of the Prophet. Most scholars agree that the grand celebrations were seen in Egypt.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Date

According to the Gregorian calendar, Eid Milad Un Nabi will begin in the evening of October 8 and will end on October 9 this year.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Celebrations

On this special day, all muslims remember the life teachings and lessons given by Prophet Muhammad. Huge donations of food and clothes are made to the needy people. Mosques are decorated and people organize get-togethers with friends and families and share sweets. Fasting is considered very auspicious on this day. People wear green color clothes on this day as green is considered the symbol of Islam and Paradise.