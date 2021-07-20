Bakri Eid marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year the auspicious festival will be celebrated on July 21, 2021, in India.﻿ Scroll down to read wishes, quotes, greetings and share with your friends and family.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The wait is over and the much-awaited festival of Eid al-Adha 2021 is finally here. Also known as Bakra Eid, this is one of the most auspicious days in Islam and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

This festival is addressed by different names like id Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, Bakri Eid, etc, and holds utmost importance in Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr. And while Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month Ramzan, Bakri Eid marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year the auspicious festival will be celebrated on July 21, 2021, in India.

Therefore, to mark the special day, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes, and more that you can share with your near and dear ones. Take a look:

Let’s learn the basic essence of sacrifice and let’s celebrate this Eid by sacrificing our egos.

Wishing a very lovely Eid to you and your family. Enjoy peace, prosperity, and tranquility.

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid-Ul-Adha and forever. Happy Eid Ul Adha!

Eid Ul Adha is eid of sacrifice, and commitment to Allah’s orders, May Allah bless us with the same in all circles of life and help all amongst us, who are helpless, worried, and waiting for his rehmat. Eid al-Adha Mubarak

May Allah give you the strength to be always willing to sacrifice and submit to His wish and command at all times. Happy Eid ul Adha

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgives your transgressions.

May you continue to grow wiser every day! May this Eid bring happiness to you and your family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

May the blessings of Allah always knock at your door. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

On the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I wish the warmth of our friendship always remains the same…

Hope that you and your family are blessed with Allah’s love and care on Eid-ul-Adha and always. Wishing you and your family a blissful Eid-ul-Adha!

May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak To You All.

May Allah bless us with the same spirit in all circles of Life. Eid ul Adha gives a lesson of beliefs in Allah so believe in him and he will grant you your heart’s desire.

May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace, and prosperity on this blessed occasion. Wishing you and your family this happy occasion of Eid! Eid Mubarak!

On the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha sending across my warm heartfelt wishes. Eid Mubarak!

On this auspicious occasion, may all your good deeds be accepted and you be awarded the highest reward of all. Eid Mubarak!

On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha!

This Eid-ul-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy, and success. Eid Mubarak!

On Eid Ul Adha, May all your sacrifices be accepted by Allah, and you are showered upon by his love and blessings… Eid Mubarak

May you never see the warmth of hardships and there would be always happiness in your home and you see many happier moments like this Eid Day. Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak!

May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and rewards you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!

Wishing that your prayers are answered and your sacrifices appreciated by the almighty. Eid Mubarak!

Your prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid al-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with all that you have. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a very Happy Eid al-Adha. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and may all your dreams come true soon.

May you continue to grow wiser every day! May this Eid bring happiness to you and your family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Here's wishing you and your family, peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

Wishing you and your family a lovely Eid. May this year bring peace, prosperity, and tranquility.

Wishing a joyous and blissful Eid to you! You and your family will be in my prayers and good thoughts. May Allah’s blessing never leave your side.

Wishing you a cheerful and spiritual Eid al-Adha Mubarak. My heartiest regards to you and your family!

This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and give you a healthy life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal