New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bakri Eid, which is also known as 'Eid al-Adha', is one of the most celebrated festivals across the world, especially in Islam. The festival is celebrated to honour Prophet Ibrahim, who is also known as 'Abraham', who offered to sacrifice his 13-year-old son Ismail as gratitude to Allah. However, Ibrahim was stopped by the almighty as he was about to sacrifice his son, who provided a sheep for the ritual. Thus, we celebrate Eid al-Adha or the "Festival of the Sacrifice" to honour Ibrahim by sacrificing an animal as a ritual.

So as people across the country celebrate Bakri eid, here is a quick and easy recipe of Dal Gosht to enjoy with your friends and family:

Ingredients:

1 kg mutton

1-cup (240 gm) ghee (clarified butter)

2 cups (250 gm) onions, sliced thin

10 chhoti elaichi (green cardamoms)

10 laung (cloves)

1 tsp seeds of badi elaichi (black cardamom), powdered

1 Tbsp chilli powder

3 Tbsp powdered dhania (coriander)

1 tsp haldi (turmeric)

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 cup (200 gm) dahi (yogurt)

1 Tbsp salt

2 Tbsp chopped hara dhania (coriander leaves) for garnish

1/2 cup dhuli urad -- husked black gram, soaked for about an hour

Method:

Step 1 - Add all the dry ingredients elaichi, laung, badi elaichi, chilli powder, dhania powder, haldi, ginger, and garlic paste, dahi, salt, and the meat and mix them well and let it sit for a while.

Step 2 - In the pan, heat the ghee and fry the onions till they become nice brown and crispy

Step 3 - Take out the golden brown onion from the pan and let it cool for 2-3 minutes after that grind to a paste (using some water to facilitate this)

Step 4 - Add the marinated meat in the same ghee pan over high heat

Step 5 - Cook it nicely till the meat starts looking opaque, lower the heat and let it simmer. Cover the pan with a lid till the meat becomes tender and the fat separates

Step 6 - Keep stirring a few times to see that it does not scorch. (If the meat is tender before fat separates, remove the pieces and cook the masala till fat separates, and then add the meat back)

Step 7 - Now add the onion paste and the Daal which you have soaked earlier and cook both of them daal is tender, then add the meat from the ghee pan and cook it nicely

Step 8 - If you want to add some gravy, add water according to consistency and simmer for another five minutes. Serve the hot 'DalGosht' and garnished it with coriander leaves on top

