Here we are with 3 mouth-watering recipes for mutton dishes which you can prepare for your family on Bakri Eid 2021. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakra Eid is one of the prime festivals of Muslims which is celebrated worldwide with a lot of enthusiasm. And the biggest attraction of this special day is mutton savouries and dishes which play a major role in the festivity. Friends, families and close ones get together and visit eachother's homes for feast where they taste mutton delicacies to mark the celebration of the festival.

But unfortunately this year, COVID-19 has dampened the celebrations of Bakri Eid and many other festivals due to social distancing but it could not tone down the spirits of the people. Afterall food can brighten up anyone's mood instantly. Therefore, here we are with 3 mouth-watering recipes for mutton dishes which you can prepare for your family this festival. Take a look:

Mutton Kebabs

Ingredients

250 gm mutton mince (keema) - boiled

2 tbsp oil

½ tsp jeera

2 tbsp pathar phool (earthy aroma)

4 onion - finely chopped,

1 green chilli - chopped

1 tbsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp meat masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 egg

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp gram flour (besan) - dry roast on a tawa till fragrant-

1 tbsp butter - at room temperature;

Garam masala

½ tsp elaichi powder

Method

Heat oil in kadhai. Add jeera green cardamom seeds and pathar phool. Wait for a minute.

Add onions and green chilli, Add salt and fry on medium heat till golden brown.

Add ginger and garlic and stir for a minute on low heat till onions turn brown.

Add meat masala and red chilli powder.

Add boiled mince Bhuno for 3-4 minutes till dry. Cool.

Add egg and lemon juice., Transfer half to a mixer and grind to a paste in 2 batches with Remove from mixer to a bowl.

Add besan and butter to get a soft mixture. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to become firm. Make kebabs. Pan fry.

Keema Matar

Ingredients

250 gm mutton mince (keema)

4 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

2 green cardamoms (elaichi)

1 bay leaf (tej patta)

2 tbsp stone flower (pathar phool)

1 cup peas

3 onions - chopped

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 green chillies – chopped finely

3 tomatoes – puree

½ tsp salt

2 tsp dhania powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

10-15 mint leaves

2 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tsp meat masala or garam masala powder

Method

Wash the mince in a strainer and fork it up.

Heat oil. Add jeera, elaichi, tej patta and pathar phool. Add ginger and garlic. Fry for 1 minute.

Add chopped onions,.Fry till onions turn golden

Add green chillies.

Add keema.Fry very well for 5 min till dry

Add tomatoes and all masalas. Mix well till nicely done and oil separates

Add mint, coriander and peas.

Add meat masala or garam masala. Mix well.

Add 1 cup water. Cook covered on low heat for 10-15 min till cooked.

Rogan Josh

Ingredients

Marinate for 1 hour

½ kg mutton - cut into pieces

½ cup yogurt

brown onion paste

3 onions - sliced, deep fried till golden

2 tbsp yogurt

other ingredients

3 tbsp ghee/oil

tej patta,

2 star anise (phool chakri)

2-3 chhoti illaichi (green cardamoms

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp kashmiri mirch powder

1 tsp dhania powder

1 tsp salt, or to taste

2 tsp meat masala

a little kesar (saffron) - dissolved in warm water

Method

Heat ghee/oil in a kadhai. Add tej patta, star anise and chhoti illaichi. Fry for 1- 2 minutes..

Add kashmiri mirch powder dissolved in a little water and dhania powder.

Add ginger-garlic paste. Stir for a minute.

Add mutton and salt . Stir for about 5-7 minutes till dry and oil separates.

Add meat masala and bhuno for 2 minutes.

Add hot water. Cover and cook till done for about 45 mnutes.

Add brown onion paste and saffron. Stir over medium heat for 5 minutes till oil separates.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal