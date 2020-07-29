It is all about sharing and caring and hence, the cooked mutton is also distributed to the poor and needy. But to enjoy it to the fullest, the day has to be glorified with the preparations of these lip-smacking dishes.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Bakra-Eid known as the “festival of sacrifice” is right around the corner and preparations have begun full-swing to rejoice the occasion of Eid al-Adha. In India, The celebrations are observed on August 1 as announced by The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, according to the sighting of the moon but worldwide, the festival was celebrated on July 31 this year.



The festival falls during the month of monsoon and is enjoyed with various delicious mouth-watering mutton recipes that can be prepared at home. It is all about sharing and caring and hence, the cooked mutton is also distributed to the poor and needy. But to enjoy it to the fullest, the day has to be glorified with the preparations of these lip-smacking dishes:



1. Kebabs

It’s highly uncommon to relish the celebrations without making juicy seekh kebabs a part of this day. To begin the Eid-al-Adha feast, seekh kebabs made up of chicken are a must add on to the long list on this festive occasion. A treat to the taste buds, soft, succulent, juicy, and absolutely decadent.

2. Mutton Pulao

Mutton delicacies are a highlight of the day and cannot be missed. An absolutely important part of the meal during the feast, Mutton Pulao, or even Mutton Biryani can be easily cooked at home. Every mutton lover would crave for tender red meat that offers an extraordinary taste along with loads of protein.

3. Nihari

Mutton gravies such as Nihari which is a stew based dish and is made by slow-cooking meat along with the bone barrow, is another must-have delicacy during the celebrations. One of the most delightful and decadent dishes from the era of Mughals, Nihari is also said to be an off-shoot of the Indo-Persian influence in the food.

4. Sheer Khurma

How can one possibly celebrate this grand day without having the opportunity to enjoy one of the significant desserts of Eid. An important contributor in the festivities, Sheer khurma is a part of the morning meal as well besides being an integral part of iftar in the evening. It translates to milk with dates in Persian and one can prepare this delicious dessert at home.

Posted By: Simran Babbar