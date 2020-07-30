Eid al-Adha 2020: Considered as one of the most auspicious festivals, people celebrate Eid al-Adha two months after the Eid-al-Fitr or Ramadan Eid to honour Ibrahim Abraham who was ready to sacrifice his favourite son Ismael.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid al-Adha, which is commonly known as ‘Bakrid’, is festival of Qurbani and has a lot of significance in Islam. Considered as one of the most auspicious festivals, people celebrate Eid al-Adha two months after the Eid-al-Fitr or Ramadan Eid to honour Ibrahim Abraham who was ready to sacrifice his favourite son Ismael.

According to legends, Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice his favourite son Ismael to prove his devotion towards Allah. Just when Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice Ismael, Allah sent Angel Gabriel, also known as Jibreel, with a sheep to be slaughtered instead of Ibrahim’s son and thus we celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Eid-al-Adha in India Date:

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakr Eid or Bakrid, is celebrated on 10th day of Dhu al Hijjah month, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. Bakra Eid is celebrated after the Hajj was performed by the Muslim devotees gathered from across the world in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

According to Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on August 1 in India, a day after it will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on July 31. Meanwhile, Kerala will also celebrate the festival with Saudi Arabia on July 31.

Muslims around the world offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosque after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). The prayer is followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Imam.

History of Bakra Eid:

The festival is celebrated to commemorate Islamic Prophet Ibrahim’s (PBUH) (Abraham) absolute dedication to Allah. The history of this festival started with Ibrahim have a recurring dream about fulfilling Allah’s wish to slaughter his son Ismael. One day when Ibrahim told his dream to Ismael, who is also a man of God, immediately agreed to his father and asked him to complete the wish.

Just as Ibrahim was about to make the sacrifice, Shaitan (devil) came to dissuade him from making the sacrifice. Ibrahim threw stones on Shaitan to shun him away.

Seeing his complete devotion, Allah sends Jibreel (the Archangel) with a sheep and ordered him to exchange the sheep with Ismael. Complying with Allah’s order, Ibrahim then sacrificed the sheep and since then the festival is celebrated by Muslims by slaughtering a sheep or goat.

Significance of Bakra Eid:

The Bakra Eid is not just the sacrifice of an animal but it is a commemoration of Ismael and Ibrahim’s complete devotion to Allah. The meat of the sacrificed animal is distributed in three equal parts. One portion is given to the poor and the needy, one portion is distributed in relatives and the last portion feeds the family itself.

Posted By: Talib Khan