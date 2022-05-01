New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eid, which is one of the most celebrated festivals of the Muslim community is just around the corner. This year the Holy month of Ramadan started on April 3 and Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 3. Eid is celebrated with great zeal and pomp across the globe. Eid is one of the biggest festivals of the Muslim community.

On this day, people wear new clothes, and men in the family visit mosque to offer Eid prayers. If you also want to glam up yourself on Eid and are looking for outfit ideas, then take a look at these Diva-inspired outfit ideas to look fashionable on Eid.

1. Huma Qureshi

If you want to add a little bit of drama to your outfit then take some inspiration from Huma's outfit. Go for an ivory long suit and keep your make-up minimal. Add some accessories, and you are good to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

2. Kriti Sanon

Look simple yet elegant on Eid like Kriti. One can opt for Lengha inspired dress and keep their hair tied in a low ponytail. Add dupatta on one side and keep your make-up a little bit glam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

3. Sara Ali Khan

Traditional attire and Sara Ali Khan go hand in hand. The actress is a true inspiration when it comes to traditional outfits. One can opt for a cotton Salwar suit with embroidery just like Sara's for the big occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

4. Tara Sutaria

If elegance has a name, then it is Tara Sutaria. Deck yourself up like the actress, and you will glow on the occasion. The contrast between golden and red is the real name of elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's embroidered royal blue Anarkali set is to die for. One can add glam to the day by wearing a similar outfit with subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen