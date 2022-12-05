Eggs In Winter: How It Helps In Weight Loss And 4 Important Benefits You Must Know

EGGS ARE an excellent and rich source of protein, which can be your ideal meal for weight loss and boosting immunity in winter. We all enjoy eggs as a morning breakfast meal be it poached, scrambled or omelette-style. According to the research by Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition (IPAN), consuming eggs in winter regularly can help keep up the vitamin D levels of the body. Eggs are a complete source of zinc, minerals and healthy fats that protect from common winter illnesses such as flu or common cold. They are versatile and can be prepared and consumed in many ways.

Benefits of Eggs In Winter

1. Keeps Your Warm

The healthy fats present in boiled eggs have the capacity to protect an individual from diseases and keep the body warm, making them an ideal meal for winter.

2. Nutritious

According to Healthline, eggs are amongst the most nutritious foods on the planet and contain vitamin A, folate, vitamin B5, B12, B2, phosphorus, selenium, calcium and zinc which are essential nutrients for a healthy body.

3. Improves Immunity

Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B6, B12 and zinc, eggs are a healthy food source which helps in boosting immunity in winter. The egg yolks are packed with nutrients that enhance one's immunity. The presence of vitamin D and proteins helps keep the disease at bay.

4. Strong Bones

The nutrients present in eggs such as vitamin D and zinc are prominent nutrients that benefit bone health. Along with that, the osteogenic bioactive components, lutein and zeaxanthin present in eggs, help in developing stronger bones.

Eggs And Weight Loss

According to Healthline, whole eggs are among the best food options for weight loss as they are high in nutrients which keep you full and satiated for longer periods. Eggs can be consumed throughout the year in many ways.

Being an ideal food item packed with nutrients, they are also included in the ketogenic diet for weight loss and many other benefits for better health and body. Eggs rank high on the satiety index which is a scale measurement that evaluates how well foods help an individual feel full and reduces the calorie intake throughout the day. With all the essential amino acids that the body requires, the body easily uses the protein from the eggs for maintenance and metabolism which supports weight loss. Therefore, adding eggs to your daily diet can be one of the easiest and cheap ways to help lose weight.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)