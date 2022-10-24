5 Effective Home Remedies For Quick Relief From Cold And Flu

AMID weather changes, winter is approaching. Winter season makes us experience regular runny noses, sneezing and scratchy throats. It becomes quite challenging to concentrate on our favorite activities when our nose is blocked and runny, cough, sneezing, and itchy throat are some symptoms that come along with it.

Common colds and coughs are still frequently treated with some effective home remedies without any side effects. Read below some magical home remedies to treat quick colds and flu.

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger acts as an anti-inflammatory agent for the body. The presence of compounds such as gingerols and shogaols release therapeutic benefits of ginger in the body providing relief from the common cold and flu. You can use fresh chunks of ginger in boiling water or make it as tea to relieve cold and flu symptoms.

2. Honey, Lemon Juice and Water

Consuming tea or warm lemon water fused with a teaspoon of honey is a time-honored way to relieve a sore throat and cold. Honey is effective for cough and cleanses the virus-causing germs. Lemon helps in aiding the clearing of mucus making it easy to breathe.

3. Milk and Turmeric

To prevent the common cold and flu, numerous experts suggest taking a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of warm milk regularly. Turmeric as a natural home remedy has been long known for its beneficial anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The mixture of turmeric in warm milk is used for treating a wide range of problems such as inflammation, joint pain, digestive issues, common cold and flu.

4. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an effective remedy to cure a common cold and flu. It is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids which help protect the body from bacteria and virus and strengthens the immune system for fighting the common cold and flu. You can boil 2 teaspoons of flaxseeds in 1 cup of water until the mixture becomes thick and consumed.

5. Amla

Amla is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C boosts immunity and metabolism to prevent bacteria from causing colds and coughs in the body. It promotes the synthesis of white blood cells in the body and provides immunity to fight against numerous diseases. You can consume one amla per day to nourish your body with numerous health benefits and some relief from the common cold and flu.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)