5 Effective Exercises To Lose Belly Fat Quickly

DAILY schedules, lifestyle choices, food intakes and amount of physical activity affect our bodies enormously. Belly fat is one of the outcomes of unhealthy lifestyle choices and habits. How to lose belly fat is the most common question in minds of people. There are numerous reasons why people gain belly fat such as poor diet, no or lack of physical exercise, stress etc.

Several exercises and balanced diet help to reduce belly fat from the body. Excess belly fat is very unhealthy and can drive diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol, breathing problems and heart diseases. Physical activity is one of the best ways to burn unwanted belly fat. Therefore, we bring you some easy and efficient exercises to burn your belly fat.

1. HIIT or Interval Training

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), is an effective workout exercise to help lose belly fat. It includes several short bursts of intense exercise fused with low-intensity exercises. Many studies show that HIIT exercise routine helps in controlling weight and belly fat.

2. Aerobic or Cardio Exercise

Cardio or aerobic exercises are great fat burners. You should inculcate a minimum of 30 minutes of aerobic or cardio exercise in your daily routine and follow them consistently. Walking, running, swimming rowing, biking, and cycling are some of the cardio exercises that work efficiently in losing belly fat.

3. Mountain Climbers

It is a calorie-burning exercise that is perfect to lose belly fat and reveal your abs. Four sets of 100 mountain climbers daily are what you can practise getting a falt belly. Also, this exercise helps build and tighten core muscles.

4. Sprawls

Sprwals is a full-body exercise that helps burn calories. It allows the upper ad lower body toning as well as your abs.

5. Crunches

Crunches is the most effective exercise to lose belly fat. It burns belly fat by working out the muscles in the stomach area. Crunches is an abdominal exercise that helps whittle the waistline and slims up the belly. You can practice this exercise by laying down with your knees bent and your feet on the ground. While lifting your hands, slowly place them behind your head.